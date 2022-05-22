Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Virgin Galactic worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

