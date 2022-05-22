Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 230,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $19.58 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

