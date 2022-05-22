Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Welbilt worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Welbilt Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.