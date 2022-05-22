Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,373 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

