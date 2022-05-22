Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 15,976.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

