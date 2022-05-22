Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Olin worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Olin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,226. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.