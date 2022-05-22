Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,078 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cheetah Mobile worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

