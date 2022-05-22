Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of CASA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

