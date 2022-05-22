Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

