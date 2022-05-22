Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Village Super Market by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Village Super Market by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Village Super Market by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

VLGEA opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $321.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Profile (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.