Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $76.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.