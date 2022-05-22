Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $115.15 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.