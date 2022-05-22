Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,708. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $247.91 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

