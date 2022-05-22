TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $888.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.