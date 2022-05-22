HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

