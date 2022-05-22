HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 7,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $550.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $624.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $531.23 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

