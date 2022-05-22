Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.