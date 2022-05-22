TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 350,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

