TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,480,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

