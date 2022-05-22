Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,614 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asana were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

ASAN opened at $21.43 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164 in the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

