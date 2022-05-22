Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 280,745 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 58,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.12 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

