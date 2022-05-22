HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $113.54 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

