TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

