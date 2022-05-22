Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Copa worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $67.51 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.