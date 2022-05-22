Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.