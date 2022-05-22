Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 11,697 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92.

Shares of MSP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,445 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Datto by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,324,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.