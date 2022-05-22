BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,413 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.
About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.