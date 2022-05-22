BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 61,421 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Harmonic worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

