Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

GOOS stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

