Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $174.77

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.77 and last traded at $174.78, with a volume of 4968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

