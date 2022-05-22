Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $280.34 and last traded at $281.34, with a volume of 156150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.76.

Specifically, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.28 and a 200 day moving average of $350.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 918.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.