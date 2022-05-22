Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,210 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

