Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 145,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.