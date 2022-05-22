Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.