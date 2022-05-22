Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of Maxar Technologies worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 56.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $529,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE MAXR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

