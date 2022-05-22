Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $37,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NYSE NTB opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.