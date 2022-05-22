Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Wayfair worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.78.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

