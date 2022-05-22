Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.