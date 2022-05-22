Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3,547.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AMOT stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

