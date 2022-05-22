Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,492 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

PRFT opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $71.13 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

