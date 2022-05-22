Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 190,953 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

