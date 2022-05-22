Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,515,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,003 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

