Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Duluth worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Duluth by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duluth by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

