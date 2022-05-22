Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 473,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

