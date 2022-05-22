Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,830 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 118,957 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,267 shares of company stock worth $53,462. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

