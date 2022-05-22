Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,062 shares of company stock valued at $631,500. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

