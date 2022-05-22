Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.13 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.