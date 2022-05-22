Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of West Bancorporation worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in West Bancorporation by 29.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTBA. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.