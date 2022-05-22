Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upped their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

