Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $50.51 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.